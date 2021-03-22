Eddie Murphy on ‘Beverly Hills Cop’: Not doing nothing until script is right

A fourth movie in the action-comedy franchise is in the works with streaming portal Netflix

By | Published: 2:01 pm

Hollywood actor Eddie Murphy said that he will only return to the fourth installment of the Beverly Hills Cop if the script is right. A fourth movie in the action-comedy franchise is in the works with streaming portal Netflix, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“They’ve been trying to make another ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ for 15 years now. Right now, Netflix has it, and they’re trying to develop a script. That’s what we’re supposed to be doing next. But, I’m not doing nothing until the script is right,” Murphy, who plays the protagonist Axel Foley, told Desus and Mero.

“Bad Boys for Life” directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are directing the revival of the franchise. They confirmed last year that a first draft of the script was being penned. El Arbi had said: “We’re still involved in that project, and there’s a screenwriter now on it that’s going to try to write a first draft, or a first treatment at least with the story. So we’re going to see what the first version will be, but we’re very excited and hope that we can with another icon like Eddie Murphy. That’d be great.”

El Arbi said that he couldn’t wait to work with Murphy. “When I was a kid, it was one of my favourite movies. It was the quintessential Jerry Bruckheimer movie – a buddy-cop, humour action movie. ‘Bad Boys’ is a ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ kinda movie. And of course, Eddie Murphy is an idol,” he said.