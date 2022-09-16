Editorial: Boost for defence exports

Consistent progress in indigenisation of weaponry is in line with the mission to become self-reliant, reduce dependence on imports

Traditionally, India has been among the global top five arms importers. However, following a major focus on the policy of self-reliance to deal with an increasingly uncertain world, the situation is changing. According to the latest official figures, the export of military equipment and technology has increased significantly in recent times, touching Rs 13,000 crore during 2021-22, with the private sector accounting for 70% of the exports. This is a significant milestone for a country that was, at one point, totally dependent on imports. The defence exports target of Rs 35,000 crore by 2025 may appear very ambitious but it is not impossible to achieve. What lends promise to coming close to achieving the goal is the increasing global interest in what India has to offer and the capability developments. The BrahMos missile is being exported to the Philippines, opening doors for sales to various other Asian countries. A deal with Malaysia on the Tejas fighter jet is also on the cards. The consistent progress in the indigenisation of weaponry is in line with the mission to become self-reliant, reduce dependence on imports and give more weightage to the export of military equipment to friendly countries. India is seeking to boost defence exports to strengthen defence manufacturing and production. It has imposed a phased import ban on 310 different weapons and systems during the last two years, which helped boost export. These weapons and platforms will be indigenised in phases over the next five to six years. The increased partnership with the private sector has led to a substantial rise in defence exports.

At present, India is the 23rd largest arms exporter in the world and the target is to expand the defence manufacturing sector and become a bigger arms exporter. A reflection of that is visible in India’s defence industry, which is participating in the global supply chain significantly. More than half of the exports are going to leading manufacturers in the US. The prime challenge is to establish itself as a provider of dependable goods at competitive prices and aim at producing high-value items. The recent commissioning of INS Vikrant, the first indigenous aircraft carrier built at a cost of Rs 23,000 crore, was a defining moment in India’s journey to emerging as a defence industrial and technological base. The launch of the Navy’s third Nilgiri-class guided-missile frigate, Taragiri, adds to the list of state-of-the-art homegrown projects meant to strengthen the marine defence system. As it shoulders this huge responsibility, the defence industry, both private and public, needs all the assistance it requires. The latest BrahMos sale enables India to ensure its place as a reliable defence partner to its Southeast Asian neighbours. This will provide the much-needed headway to export the cruise missile to countries like Vietnam and Indonesia.

