Editorial: Celebration of democracy

The enthusiastic voter turnout should now serve as a catalyst for the restoration of statehood, as promised by PM

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 May 2024, 11:58 PM

The polling day in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the Valley, sent out several positive signals. First, unlike in the past, there were no election boycott calls from militant groups nor was there any attempt to disrupt voting. Second, there was a heartening voter turnout of 38% in Srinagar, a massive jump from 14.4% in the 2019 elections. Third, the peaceful atmosphere allowed a large number of enthusiastic voters to queue up at the polling booths in the region to exercise their franchise. All these indicate a significant step towards democratic renewal in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganisation of Jammu & Kashmir in 2019. The incident-free voting signals public faith in the electoral process. This is despite considerable anger over the Centre’s decision to convert the State into a union Territory. There is a growing desire among the people to actively engage in shaping their future. The impressive voter turnout this time assumes significance when seen against the backdrop of a steadily declining poll percentage in Srinagar since 1996 when the first elections were held in the region following the beginning of the insurgency. It was just 14.4% in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, 25.8% in 2014, 25.5% in 2009 and 18.5% in 2004. No untoward incident was recorded from any of the 2,135 polling stations of the Srinagar constituency spread across five districts.

The successful conduct of elections should now serve as a catalyst for the restoration of statehood, as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his poll rally in Udhampur last month. All stakeholders in the region must seize the momentum and work towards building a more inclusive and representative governance framework that addresses people’s aspirations. There is an urgent need to bridge the trust deficit between the government and the people. By choosing not to contest elections in the Valley and limiting itself to Ladakh and Jammu, the BJP has made a strategic retreat as the party is aware of the simmering public discontent. Despite claims of ushering in development and peace after the abrogation of Article 370, there have been no credible follow-up measures to boost development and create jobs in the trouble-torn region. Restoring the statehood and holding Assembly elections are the twin issues that remain unaddressed. Nearly five years after the abrogation of Article 370, ending special status to Jammu & Kashmir, the promised developmental push still remains elusive while the NDA government is unable to give a specific time frame for restoration of statehood. The Supreme Court had, in December last year, directed the Election Commission to hold J&K Assembly polls by September 30, 2024. The union Territory has been without any elected government since June 2018 when the BJP withdrew support to the Mehbooba Mufti-led government.