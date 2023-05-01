Editorial: Quantum jump for India

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:30 AM, Tue - 2 May 23

Though belated, India has done well to finally launch the Rs 6,000 crore National Quantum Mission

Quantum Computing, a defining technology of the present century, is set to transform lives in ways that are unfathomable with the present level of knowledge. Quantum computers are not just the next generation of faster and more efficient computers, they are fundamentally different in the way they handle and process information. The tasks that conventional computers could take millions of years to complete can be accomplished in a matter of seconds with a quantum computer. Such tasks are found in a variety of domains, like internet and data security, and health research. And this is where the main use cases of quantum computers lie. No country that aspires to be a global power can afford to lag behind the research in the development of this transformational technology. Though belated, India has done well to finally launch the Rs 6,000 crore National Quantum Mission (NQM), with the development of homegrown quantum computers being one of its major objectives. This will put India among the top six leading nations involved in the research and development of quantum technologies. Quantum computing harnesses the principles of quantum mechanics to deliver a huge leap forward in computation to solve complex problems, with applications in wide-ranging areas like health, education, data security, defence and manufacturing, and a potential to enhance the pace of developments in artificial intelligence and machine learning. While India is on the right path to leverage this technology, it requires greater focus, creation of a proper ecosystem and the involvement of the private sector to realise its full potential.

India lacks the capability to domestically manufacture most of the components and hardware used in quantum computing. It is another strategic sector where the country is largely import-dependent. Special efforts must be made to rope in the private sector more vigorously and cooperate with friendly nations which are working to address the critical bottlenecks of quantum computing. The government should also make sure that educational programmes surrounding quantum computing and technology are provided with adequate support and completed on time. According to McKinsey, China and the European union have taken the lead in public funding for quantum computing with investments worth $15 billion and $7.2 billion, respectively. Apart from the challenges in building a quantum computer — requirements of very cold temperatures and extreme isolation — there is a significant risk of errors. However, the excitement among the scientific community about the Quantum Mission is quite understandable because it allows India to join a global technology development race when it is still in the nascent stages. The availability of a large pool of scientific talent is a big advantage for the country. Several scientific groups are already working on quantum computers and related technologies. A collaborative effort of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is developing a 7-qubit quantum computer.

