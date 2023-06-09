| Eight Of Dibyendu Bhattacharyas Shows Make It To Imdbs Top 50 Most Popular Indian Web Series

Eight of Dibyendu Bhattacharya’s shows make it to IMDb’s top 50 most popular Indian web series

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:53 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

Hyderabad: Proving his mettle, yet again, Dibyendu Bhattacharya has achieved a stupendous achievement with 8 of his shows making it to IMDb’s list of top 50 most popular Indian web series of all time.

Dibyendu Bhattachary’s ‘Sacred Games’, ‘Criminal Justice’, ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Undekhi’, ‘Rocket Boys’, ‘Jamtara’, ‘Maharani’, and ‘Ray’ have made it to the illustrious list by IMDb announcing the most popular Indian web series of all time.

The list also highlights the spectrum of Dibyendu’s versatility as he has aced various characters like that of a gangster in ‘Sacred Games’, a prisoner in ‘Criminal Justice’, a doctor in ‘Mirzapur’, a DSP in ‘Undekhi’, a scientist in ‘Rocket Boys’, an SHO in ‘Jamtara’, a bureaucrat investigating officer in ‘Maharani’, and a “peer baba” in ‘Ray’.

“It is really encouraging for an actor when his choice of roles gets recognised by a trusted platform like IMDb. IMDb is an honest parameter to dictate the audience’s authentic reaction. And this equates nothing less than having commercially as well critically-acclaimed performances. I am delighted by this adulation,” he said.

Dibyendu is currently working on Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Capsule Gill’, Anubhav Sinha’s next and Sonu Sood-starrer ‘Fateh’. The actor also recently visited the pristine Golden Temple in Amritsar after completing the first schedule of ‘Fateh’.