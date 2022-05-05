Election Commission releases schedule for Rajya Sabha bypoll in Telangana

Published Date - 06:25 PM, Thu - 5 May 22

Hyderabad: The Election Commission has announced the schedule for bye-election to the vacant Rajya Sabha seat in Telangana on Thursday. While the notification will be issued on May 12 kick-starting filing of nominations, polling for the Rajya Sabha seat will be held on May 30.

The polling will be held from 9 am to 4 pm and counting of votes will be taken up the same day at 5 pm, followed by announcement of results.

According to the release, the nominations will be accepted from May 12, and the last date for filing nominations is May 19. Scrunity of nominations will be held on May 20 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature would be May 23.

The Rajya Sabha seat fell vacant following the resignation of TRS MP Banda Prakash. Upon election, the term of the new member will expire on April 2, 2024.

