Electric auto services launched to improve connectivity for Hyderabad metro

Published Date - 02:37 PM, Thu - 21 April 22

Hyderabad: Bringing affordable and reliable metro feeder services to the city, MetroRide, an Artificial Intelligence enabled mobility platform launched electric auto services at the Parade Ground metro station on Thursday.

Targeted towards daily metro commuters, the tariff starts from Rs 10 per ride with minimal wait time. The services are presently available at two metro stations – Parade Grounds and Raidurg, with plans to extend services across other metro stations in the city.

Speaking at the launch, NVS Reddy, Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited said, “Improving the first and last mile connectivity is an important goal for us. We believe that providing these electric auto services would have a positive socio-economic impact to all stakeholders and make the journey more comfortable for metro users.”

KVB Reddy, Managing Director & CEO, L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited said, “with the AI-enabled green fleet of electric auto service of MetroRide, now our passengers traveling from Parade Grounds and Raidurg Metro Stations will have an alternate option adding convenience and a green footprint to their city commute.”

Access to these rides is expected to improve ease of transportation for urban commuters in the city, while also increasing the ridership of the Hyderabad Metro. It also helps last-mile connectivity and reduces the carbon footprint of urban transport services.

MetroRide, which is also operational in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Noida, offers services using their all electric auto fleet and a robust AI enabled tech platform. It is targeted towards daily metro commuters and the plan is to serve over 1 million customers in the first year of operations and ensure that metro connectivity is no more a hassle for anyone living within the 5 km radius of metro stations.

Girish Nagpal, CEO, and Co-founder of MetroRide said that they are committed to solving this global problem of daily commute one city at a time. “These electric autos will encourage more people to use metros. Which in turn will cut down on pollution, traffic and commuters will have a predictable ETA,” he adds.

This initiative is undertaken in collaboration with Hyderabad Metro Rail, L&T, WRI India and Shell Foundation. Talks are underway to convert some of these electric vehicles into She Autos providing employment to the women in the city.

