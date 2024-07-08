Electric fishing claims life of man in Sangareddy

Subash, a resident of Anthargam, went fishing in a local stream on Sunday evening. While he was fishing reportedly using electricity to incapacitate the fish, he came in touch with live wires and fell into the water.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 July 2024, 07:27 PM

Deceased, Subash

Sangareddy: The banned practice of electric fishing or electro-fishing claimed the life of a man at Anthargam village in Sirgapur mandal.

Subash, a resident of Anthargam, went fishing in a local stream on Sunday evening. While he was fishing reportedly using electricity to incapacitate the fish, he came in touch with live wires and fell into the water.

He was swept away in the stream. His body was found floating a few meters away on Monday. Sirgapur SI Mahipal Reddy registered a case following a complaint from Subash’s father Ramulu.

The body was taken to the Area Hospital in Narayankhed for postmortem. The police warned the people not to opt for such dangerous practices.