Elnaaz is a part of Karan Johar’s ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:57 PM, Fri - 27 May 22

Hyderabad: Elnaaz Norouzi is truly in a glorious phase of her career. After starring in the hit international show ‘Tehran’ earlier this month, we will be seeing her in a big multi starrer Bollywood film next month. Yes, Elnaaz is a part of the Karan Johar produced ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’. She will feature in a special song in the movie.

The song is said to be very imperative to the narrative and comes at a crucial point in the film. Viewers saw glimpses of the song in the trailer, where Elnaaz is seen dancing with Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. Apparently, she has a cameo in the film as well.

Talking about the song, Elnaaz said, “This song is a very important part of the film. Both Anil sir and Varun bring in great energy, the shoot was a lot of fun and the song is damn groovy. I’m very proud to be a part of a dharma production.”