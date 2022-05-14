Elnaaz Norouzi is in New York for ‘Tehran’ S2 premiere

The Emmy Award-winning show sees the gorgeous actor playing a role alongside Glenn Close, Shaun Toub and others

Elnaaz Norouzi recently made headlines with when she joined the Hollywood star Gerard Butler in the action drama ‘Kandahar’. This month, we will see her in Apple-Plus’s series ‘Tehran’ season 2, for which she was invited to the premiere in New York a few days back. Elnaaz, who is a part of the show, graced the event.

The association with ‘Tehran’ is special to Elnaaz not just because it is her birthplace, but also because she is an eminent part of this big series’ second season. ‘Tehran’ season 1 just won the Emmy Award for best international drama.

Talking about attending the premiere, Elnaaz says, “I am excited to be a part of a series that is so big and so good! I remember being really upset that I wasn’t part of season 1 and wondering why I wasn’t approached for it, and now here I am – as a part of season 2. It’s the first project where I am speaking Farsi, which is my mother tongue. I am happy and proud to be a part of this massive show, alongside Glenn Close, Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub and other big names.”

‘Tehran’ is an Israeli spy thriller that released in 2020. The multilingual show was so well-received in the global markets, that its second season is now eagerly awaited. ‘Tehran’ Season 2 premieres on May 6.