Elon Musk changes his Twitter name to ‘Mr Tweet’

Twitter CEO Elon Musk left his followers amused when he changed his profile name on the social media platform.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:53 PM, Thu - 26 January 23

Hyderabad: Twitter CEO Elon Musk left his followers amused when he changed his profile name on the social media platform. Musk took to Twitter to announce that he had changed his name to “Mr. Tweet” on the micro-blogging site.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has also revealed that he is stuck with his new name as Twitter is not letting him change it back. “Changed my name to Mr. Tweet, now Twitter won’t let me change it back,” he tweeted.

Changed my name to Mr. Tweet, now Twitter won’t let me change it back 🤣 — Mr. Tweet (@elonmusk) January 25, 2023

According to a reply in the comment section, Patrick McGee, a San Francisco-based tech journalist, shared that the lawyer representing investors who are suing Musk over Tesla’s share price accidentally referred to him as “Mr. Tweet” in the courtroom on Monday. However, Musk joked it was “probably an accurate description”.

I’m sorry there’s no recording of this — it was prohibited — but basically Musk replied “Mr. Tweet?” The whole courtroom laughed. And then Musk said: “actually pretty accurate” Going by memory here, not for the history books — Patrick McGee (@PatrickMcGee_) January 26, 2023

Internet users are dropping several hilarious comments on the new name. “LOL thanks for the belly laugh Elon! You are TOO MUCH (sic),” a user wrote.

It’s not the first time that Twitter has prevented users from changing their names. Last year, rapper Doja Cat changed her user name and found out she couldn’t change it back. The musician then sought Musk’s help after changing her username to ‘Christmas’.