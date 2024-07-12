Friday, Jul 12, 2024
Breaking
26-year-old Indian national drowns in Glacier National Park in US Hyderabad police fire shots at robber gang in self-defense, one injured Financial fraud: Mumbai cybercrime police arrest one person from Karimnagar Telangana: One killed, another injured in road accident in Karimnagar Hyderabad: When will Gopanpally flyover be open to public? Hyderabad turning into auto-centric city
x
Home | News | Soon X To Have Dislike Button For Downvoting Replies

Soon, X to have ‘dislike’ button for downvoting replies?

The 'downvote' feature might actually resemble a 'dislike' button instead of a Reddit-style downvote icon

By IANS
Published Date - 12 July 2024, 01:17 PM
Soon, X to have ‘dislike’ button for downvoting replies?

New Delhi: Elon Musk-run X is developing a downvoting feature which will be used to improve the ranking of replies. While the company hasn’t announced its plans officially, recent findings suggest that the ‘downvote’ feature might actually resemble a ‘dislike’ button instead of a Reddit-style downvote icon, reports TechCrunch.

As per code references found in the X iOS app show a button that seems like a broken heart icon next to the microblogging platform’s heart-shaped ‘like’ button as well as direct references to a ‘downvote’ feature. The feature was tested by the company in 2021, ahead of Musk’s acquisition.

Also Read

Earlier this month, reverse engineer Aaron Perris, @aaronp613 on X, discovered references in X’s iOS app that indicated a downvote feature that appeared to be in development.

Now, he has found more image files in the iOS app that show the button could be styled as a broken heart as well as more direct references to the feature itself, the report mentioned.

Initially, the company had tested both upvoting and downvoting buttons across all posts. However, the latest tests show that X is only considering allowing downvotes on replies. In June, Musk confirmed the rollout of a new feature that will hide all likes by default for X users.

Related News

Latest News