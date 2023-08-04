Elon Musk introduces Live video feature for X

San Francisco: After introducing a feature to hide the Blue tick, X CEO Elon Musk has come up with a Live video feature.

Taking to Twitter, Musk updated fans with the new option and tweeted, Live video now works reasonably well. Just tap the button that looks like a camera when you post.

He also tested a live option and shared a hilarious video featuring himself and his teammates.

He also flaunted his dumbbell and weight-lifting skills. On Thursday, X CEO introduced a new feature to hide the Blue tick.

According to the Help page of the micro-blogging site, one of the features reads, Hide your checkmark: As a subscriber, you can choose to hide your checkmark on your account. The check mark will be hidden on your profile and posts.

The checkmark may still appear in some places and some features could still reveal you have an active subscription. Some features may not be available while your checkmark is hidden. We will continue to evolve this feature to make it better for you.

As per the Mashable website report, for subscribers to Twitter Blue, the “Hide your blue checkmark” option is visible in the “Profile Customization” page in your Account Settings.

‘Twitter‘ first introduced the blue check mark system in 2009 to help users identify celebrities, politicians, companies, brands, news organizations and other accounts “of public interest” as genuine and not impostors or parody accounts. The company didn’t previously charge for verification.

Musk launched Twitter Blue with the check-mark badge as one of the premium perks within two weeks of the company’s takeover last year.

On April 1, Twitter removed blue ticks from verified accounts, following the implementation of paid subscription service which charges USD 8 for a blue verification badge on the microblogging site.