Elon Musk-run X corp announces elay in payments to verified creators

By IANS Published Date - 11:15 AM, Sat - 5 August 23

New Delhi: Elon Musk-run X Corp (formerly Twitter) will not be able to pay verified creators on time as part of its ad revenue-sharing programme, saying it is currently flooded with requests for payments.

In an update, the X Support account said that since its “Ads Revenue Sharing” programme is so popular, “We need a bit more time to review everything for the next payout”.

“The volume of people signing up for revenue sharing has exceeded our expectations,” said the social media platform.

“We previously said that payments would occur the week of July 31. We need a bit more time to review everything for the next payout and hope to get all eligible accounts paid as soon as possible,” said X Corp.

Musk had announced the ad revenue-sharing plan in February, and the platform paid some creators with Blue badges in the first round of payments.

As he rolled out its ads revenue programme for creators globally including in India, one now needs to be subscribed to X Blue (earlier Twitter Blue), have at least 15 million impressions on cumulative posts within the last three months and at least 500 followers.

For eligible creators who set up their payout details, they were supposed to receive a payment in the week of July 31 if they met the criteria and their payout amount exceeded the minimum threshold of $50, the company had said in an update.

X said that it may modify or cancel the programme at any time, including for business, financial, or legal reasons.

Musk had earlier requested Twitter users to become verified subscribers, saying that they can earn thousands of dollars per month in ad revenue sharing.

He has also admitted that Twitter is still negative cash flow, “due to 50 per cent drop in advertising revenue plus heavy debt load”.