Elon Musk’s tweet sparks debate about parenting

By IANS Published: Updated On - 12:01 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

San Francisco: Tech billionaire Elon Musk’s tweet on parenting has sparked a new debate among his followers and fans.

On Twitter, Musk wrote about the importance of being a mother.

“Being a Mom is just as important as any career,” Musk tweeted, which has garnered over 5 lakh likes and nearly 64,000 retweets.

Some users took his side, and many took a dig at him for not opting to compare fatherhood with work.

“Now I get it… why you go around making babies…” a user wrote.

“Terrible take, delete this post if you have a finger without a ring to do so,” another user wrote.

Meanwhile, taking a dig at the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, a user replied, “Be Manchester United’s mum”.

This week, after saying that he was buying British football club Manchester United, Musk denied the news and said it was a “long-running joke on Twitter”.