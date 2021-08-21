Saturday, August 21, 2021
IndiaEncounter breaks out in Kashmir's Pulwama

Encounter breaks out in Kashmir’s Pulwama

By IANS
Published: 21st Aug 2021 9:06 am

Srinagar: An encounter started between terrorists and security forces in a forest area in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Saturday.

“The encounter is taking place in the upper reaches of forest area of Nagbaeran Tral, Awantipora. Police and the army are on the job,” the police said.

The firefight erupted after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire.

