End your job hunt here

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:15 AM, Sat - 2 July 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day.

DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com). Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application.



Sukhii Group

Position: Telecallers

Education – Any Degree / PG Fresher / Experience

Salary- As per industry standard PF Medical performance incentive

Location: Hyderabad

Male and female can apply, good communication skills required

Contact: hr@sukhii.group

HiCare

Position: Pest Control Technicians

Experience: Freshers or 6 months in pest control stream

Qualification: SSC / Inter

Salary: 11,000/month ESI & PF incentives petrol conveyance

Location: Srinagar Colony, Vikrampuri, Kukatpally

Bike and licence mandatory

Vacancies: 20

Contact: 7386908352

Vispo Business Solutions

Position: Telesales

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000

Qualification: Any Degree or Graduate

Age: Below 35

Location: Paradise

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

Vispo Business Solutions

Position: Data Entry Executive

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: 10,000 to 12,000

Qualification: Any Degree or Graduate

Age: Below 35

Location: Paradise

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

iMark Developers

Position: Graphic Designer

Experience: 2 Years (min 6 months -1 years preferably from real estate)

Salary: As per last CTC

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree any field

Skills required: Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, and knowledge on Photoshop, Corel Draw, Premier, After Effects, Illustrator, Graphic Designing & Video Editing.

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Contact: krupa@imark.in

iMark Developers

Position: Content Writer

Experience: 2 years preferably from real estate, experience in writing content for sales scripts, landing pages, Facebook and Google ads

Salary: As per last CTC

Qualification: Any Degree

Skills required: Excellent English communication, knowledge of online content strategy and creation

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 2

Contact: krupa@imark.in

Yannick Tech Systems Pvt LTD

Position: Delivery boys

Experience and Qualification: Not Required

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: 13,000/month PF & ESI

Contact: 9133131989

SantaIndia

Position: Tele – callers or Retention Executive

Salary : Up to Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,000 (in hand) PF ESIC Incentives

Qualification: 12th pass or above, freshers can apply

Contact: 9811025640

ParadigmIT

Position: Corporate Sales Executive

Experience: 1 years of any B2B Sales, enterprise and field sales required

Qualification: Any Degree

Salary: Rs 27,050

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 10

Contact: 8886660788

SantaIndia

Position: Field support engineer, hiring for reputed Broadband company

Freshers/Experienced Male candidates required from Bangalore, Chennai & Hyderabad Qualification: B.Tech (Electronics & Communication)

Salary: Rs 16,000 PF ESI

Contact: 9811025640

SantaIndia

Position: Sr. Sales Executive, hiring for reputed telecom company

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: 12th or any graduate, freshers can also apply

Salary: Rs 20,000 – Rs 23,000 in hand

Contact: 9811025640

PMJ Gems & Jewellers Pvt. Ltd

Position: Management Trainee Role

Qualification: MBA- Finance/Marketing (eligible 2021 & 2022 pass outs)

Salary: Up to 4L benefits

Language: English, Hindi, and Telugu (preferred)

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 10

Contact: e-mail at venkatrao.t@pmjjewels.com

Rysun Jewels & Kris International

Designation: Sales and Marketing profiles

Qualification: Any graduate, fluency in Hindi & English and bike & licence must

Salary: Rs18,000- Rs 27,000

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 8

Contact: 7337399700

Max-Retail Ltd

Position: Customer Relationship Executive

Experience: 1-4 years

Qualification: Any Graduate

Salary: As per company norms

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 15

Contact Mail ID: polamarasetty.avinash@landmarkgroup.in

Lifestyle International

Position: Customer Relationship Executive

Experience: 1-4 years

Qualification: Any graduate

Salary: As per company norms

Location: AP & Telangana

Vacancies: 15

Contact: 9032227630

Accelathon Business Solutions (for Vijetha Developers)

Position: Telecalling Executives (Real Estate)

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Salary: Rs 15,000 – Rs 25,000 Incentives

Location: Nagole

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 9959675568 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to hiring@absol.tech)

Accelathon Business Solutions (For Roligt Foods Pvt Ltd – Cocoexpress)

Position: Field Sales Executives

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Salary: Up to Rs 20,000 Incentives

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 12

Contact: 8886352406 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to contact@absol.tech)

Accura networks marketing pvt. Ltd.

Position: Service Technician

Qualification and experience: Not required

Salary: Rs 11,000 above incentives

Vacancy: 1

Contact: 9246521029

Chai Point

Position: Store Team Member (F&B)

Qualification: SSC and above/ Intermediate/ Hotel Management

Salary: Rs 11,880 take home ESIC PF yearly bonus

Age – 18-28

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 40

Contact: 92907 90295/ vikas.singh@chaipoint.com

