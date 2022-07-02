End your job hunt here

Hyderabad: Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day.
Sukhii Group
Position: Telecallers
Education – Any Degree / PG Fresher / Experience
Salary- As per industry standard PF Medical performance incentive
Location: Hyderabad
Male and female can apply, good communication skills required
Contact: hr@sukhii.group
HiCare
Position: Pest Control Technicians
Experience: Freshers or 6 months in pest control stream
Qualification: SSC / Inter
Salary: 11,000/month ESI & PF incentives petrol conveyance
Location: Srinagar Colony, Vikrampuri, Kukatpally
Bike and licence mandatory
Vacancies: 20
Contact: 7386908352
Vispo Business Solutions
Position: Telesales
Experience: 0-1 years
Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000
Qualification: Any Degree or Graduate
Age: Below 35
Location: Paradise
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com
Vispo Business Solutions
Position: Data Entry Executive
Experience: 0-1 years
Salary: 10,000 to 12,000
Qualification: Any Degree or Graduate
Age: Below 35
Location: Paradise
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com
iMark Developers
Position: Graphic Designer
Experience: 2 Years (min 6 months -1 years preferably from real estate)
Salary: As per last CTC
Qualification: Bachelor’s degree any field
Skills required: Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, and knowledge on Photoshop, Corel Draw, Premier, After Effects, Illustrator, Graphic Designing & Video Editing.
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Contact: krupa@imark.in
iMark Developers
Position: Content Writer
Experience: 2 years preferably from real estate, experience in writing content for sales scripts, landing pages, Facebook and Google ads
Salary: As per last CTC
Qualification: Any Degree
Skills required: Excellent English communication, knowledge of online content strategy and creation
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 2
Contact: krupa@imark.in
Yannick Tech Systems Pvt LTD
Position: Delivery boys
Experience and Qualification: Not Required
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: 13,000/month PF & ESI
Contact: 9133131989
SantaIndia
Position: Tele – callers or Retention Executive
Salary : Up to Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,000 (in hand) PF ESIC Incentives
Qualification: 12th pass or above, freshers can apply
Contact: 9811025640
ParadigmIT
Position: Corporate Sales Executive
Experience: 1 years of any B2B Sales, enterprise and field sales required
Qualification: Any Degree
Salary: Rs 27,050
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 10
Contact: 8886660788
SantaIndia
Position: Field support engineer, hiring for reputed Broadband company
Freshers/Experienced Male candidates required from Bangalore, Chennai & Hyderabad Qualification: B.Tech (Electronics & Communication)
Salary: Rs 16,000 PF ESI
Contact: 9811025640
SantaIndia
Position: Sr. Sales Executive, hiring for reputed telecom company
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: 12th or any graduate, freshers can also apply
Salary: Rs 20,000 – Rs 23,000 in hand
Contact: 9811025640
PMJ Gems & Jewellers Pvt. Ltd
Position: Management Trainee Role
Qualification: MBA- Finance/Marketing (eligible 2021 & 2022 pass outs)
Salary: Up to 4L benefits
Language: English, Hindi, and Telugu (preferred)
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 10
Contact: e-mail at venkatrao.t@pmjjewels.com
Rysun Jewels & Kris International
Designation: Sales and Marketing profiles
Qualification: Any graduate, fluency in Hindi & English and bike & licence must
Salary: Rs18,000- Rs 27,000
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 8
Contact: 7337399700
Max-Retail Ltd
Position: Customer Relationship Executive
Experience: 1-4 years
Qualification: Any Graduate
Salary: As per company norms
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 15
Contact Mail ID: polamarasetty.avinash@landmarkgroup.in
Lifestyle International
Position: Customer Relationship Executive
Experience: 1-4 years
Qualification: Any graduate
Salary: As per company norms
Location: AP & Telangana
Vacancies: 15
Contact: 9032227630
Accelathon Business Solutions (for Vijetha Developers)
Position: Telecalling Executives (Real Estate)
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Salary: Rs 15,000 – Rs 25,000 Incentives
Location: Nagole
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 9959675568 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to hiring@absol.tech)
Accelathon Business Solutions (For Roligt Foods Pvt Ltd – Cocoexpress)
Position: Field Sales Executives
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Salary: Up to Rs 20,000 Incentives
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 12
Contact: 8886352406 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to contact@absol.tech)
Accura networks marketing pvt. Ltd.
Position: Service Technician
Qualification and experience: Not required
Salary: Rs 11,000 above incentives
Vacancy: 1
Contact: 9246521029
Chai Point
Position: Store Team Member (F&B)
Qualification: SSC and above/ Intermediate/ Hotel Management
Salary: Rs 11,880 take home ESIC PF yearly bonus
Age – 18-28
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 40
Contact: 92907 90295/ vikas.singh@chaipoint.com
