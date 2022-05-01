| Energy Security To Be Among Key Areas Of Talks During Pm Modis 3 Nation Visit

Energy security to be among key areas of talks during PM Modi’s 3-nation visit

By PTI Published: Published Date - 01:39 PM, Sun - 1 May 22

File Photo of PM Modi

New Delhi: Energy security will be among key areas of discussions during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three-day visit to Germany, Denmark and France, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said on Sunday.

Modi begins his visit to the three countries on Monday.

At a media briefing, Kwatra said the overall focus of the talks will be to broaden the bilateral engagement, but noted that the situation in Ukraine is set to come up in his talks.

The foreign secretary said energy security has assumed greater significance in the backdrop of the current geopolitical developments and the issue will figure in Modi’s talks with European leaders.

About the conflict in Ukraine, Kwatra said India always maintained that there should be cessation of hostilities in that country and the crisis should be resolved through dialogue.

