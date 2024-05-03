Yenugula Rakesh Reddy nominated as BRS candidate for Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal graduates constituency

Rakesh Reddy, a BITS-Pilani graduate, worked in the USA and returned to Warangal about 12 years ago.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 May 2024, 09:46 PM

Enugula Rakesh Reddy

Hyderabad: Yenugula Rakesh Reddy has been nominated as the BRS candidate for the by-elections to be held for Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal graduates constituency on May 27. BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao announced the name of Rakesh Reddy on Friday.

The by-election for the constituency was necessitated following the resignation of Palla Rajeshwar Reddy to the post, following his election as Jangaon MLA. The polling will be held on May 27 and the results would be announced on June 5. The last date for filing the nominations is May 9 and candidates can withdraw their nominations by May 13.

A lot of effort is said to have gone into selection of Rakesh Reddy as the BRS candidate for the graduates constituency. A native of Vangapahad village in Hasanparthy mandal of Hanamkonda district, Rakesh Reddy is a BITS-Pilani graduate and worked in several multinational companies in the USA. He returned to Warangal about 12 years ago and entered politics through the BJP where he served in various positions including BJYM State secretary and BJP State spokesperson for nearly 11 years.

However, he joined the BRS during last year, as he was impressed with the development achieved by the previous BRS government led by the then Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. His clean image among youth and collaborative working nature, are learnt to have favoured Rakesh Reddy in the nomination process.