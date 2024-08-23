EPFO Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 camp in Nizamabad on Aug 27

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 August 2024, 06:07 PM

Nizamabad/Kamareddy: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will conduct its monthly Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 camp in the district on August 27.

In a statement issued here on Friday, regional provident fund commissioner Ganesh Kumar stated that ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ programme would be held between 9 am and 5.45 pm at Kisan Cloth Emporium , RP Road in Nizamabad district, whereas it would be conducted at Area Hospital, Banswada in Kamareddy district.

It will be a broad based participatory awareness and outreach programme for the employees and employers simultaneously acting as a grievance redressal platform for members and information exchange network, says the release.

The EPFO subscribers have been requested to bring all the documents in support of their grievances so that it could be resolved on the spot.

The persons interested in participating in the programme have to send their grievances to ro.nizamabad@epfindia.gov.in in advance.