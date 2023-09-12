Etihad Airways names Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador

By PTI Published Date - 02:05 PM, Tue - 12 September 23

File Photo

Mumbai: Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday said it has signed Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif as its brand ambassador.

This is the second time in more than a decade the Gulf-based airline has collaborated with the Bollywood star.

As the brand ambassador for Etihad, Katrina will be featured in a series of creative and engaging campaign videos, the airline said in a statement.

Her partnership with the airline bolsters its foothold in the Indian market further solidifying Etihad and aligns with the airline’s strategy for sustained growth in India, it said.

The United Aran Emirates’ national airline currently flies from eight Indian cities.

“We welcome Katrina Kaif to the Etihad Airways family as our brand ambassador. Our partnership with Katrina is far from ordinary,” said Amina Taher, Vice President of Brand, Marketing and Sponsorship at Etihad Airways.

“I am excited to be part of a team that aims to create thoughtful connections. I look forward to representing Etihad and being a part of their journey,” Kaif said.

The new partnership builds on Katrina’s collaboration with Etihad in 2010, when she was featured as a discerning traveler showcasing Etihad’s travel experience, Etihad said.

Returning to partner again, Katrina and Etihad are showcasing Etihad’s strengthening relationship with Indian communities both domestically and in significant global markets such as the UAE, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, the airline said.

