European film festival held in Hyderabad

As part of the festival, the school has screened three European films – The Troupe from Hungary, Styx from Austria and Diamantino from Portugal.

Hyderabad: Dadasaheb Phalke School of Film Studies has launched an initiative of conducting film festivals with ‘Bioscope’ as the inaugural screening for a festival of European films.

Filmmaker and DPSFS chairman, Dil Raju inaugurated the film festival in the presence of Hyderabad film club secretary, Mr Prakash Reddy, here at Prasad film labs auditorium.

Nandan Babu, principal, DPSFS, explained this new initiative and reiterated to make this into a regular event for the benefit of film enthusiasts and film students. This film festival is the precursor to the DPSFS annual convocation to be conducted on March 21.