Even difficult times don’t last forever: Hardik on disappointing campaign as MI captain

Says he has no issues with people who don't know him one per cent but said a lot about him

By PTI Published Date - 30 June 2024, 10:04 AM

India's Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal celebrate after Team India wins the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024 final match against South Africa, at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday. — Photo;ANI

Bridgetown: Hardik Pandya believes in leading his life with a lot of grace and he has no issues with people who don’t know him one per cent but said a lot about him in the middle of his disappointing campaign as Mumbai Indians captain in the IPL.

Having replaced Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain, Hardik was a subject of ridicule and was booed by fans of his own team in the IPL. Mumbai could not qualify for the play-offs and his own performance as captain and player was also questioned.

However, he silenced his critics with an all-round show in the T20 World Cup. “I believe in grace. A lot was said by people who don’t know even know me one percent as a person. People have spoken, no issues but I have always believed in life that you never respond with words, circumstances can respond. Even difficult times, they don’t last forever. It is important to be graceful, whether you win or lose,” he said.

“It is time for fans and everyone else to learn that (to be graceful). We need to find better ways to conduct yourself. I am sure the same people will be happy,” said Hardik after the T20 World Cup final victory over South Africa here on Saturday. Hardik defended 16 runs in the final to ensure a famous win for his team.

“To be honest, I was enjoying. Very few get these life changing opportunities. It could have gone the other way as well today but I see it glass half full and not glass half empty,” he said.

“I was not taking pressure and focussing on my skill sets. This was a moment written in the stars,” he said when asked about the high pressure scenario. Hardik is expected to captain India in the shortest format following Rohit’s retirement. The next T20 World Cup is in India in 2026 but he is not looking too far ahead.

“2026 is a long time away. Very happy for Rohit and Virat. Very special two giants of Indian cricket who thoroughly deserved this. “Been amazing playing this format with them. We will miss them but this is the best farewell they could get. Happy for them to end like this,” added the star all-rounder.