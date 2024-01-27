Every girl should learn self-defense: Nizamabad Collector

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 January 2024, 06:40 PM

File photo

Nizamabad: Stating that women need to learn self-defense now more than ever, District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu said self-defense training could empower girls and women to defend themselves and feel confident in the world.

Taking part in an awareness programme on self-defense organised as part of the National Girls’ Day, under the auspices of the District Legal Service Authority at the police parade ground on Saturday, the Collector said recognizing the need for self-defense among girls and young women, the State government had been conducting self-defense training programmes in government schools and colleges. ” Self defense will allow them to empower themselves, and find safety in difficult situations,”he said.

Teachers should make students aware of good touch and bad touch in schools, he said, adding that a girl student might be much more confident and fearless in her day to day life if she had the ability to defend herself against a potential criminal.

District Judge K Sunitha, Police Commissioner Kalmeshwar Shingenavar, Additional Collector Chitra Mishra and senior officials were present.