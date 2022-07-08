Everyone wants to know – ‘Kya Ranveer Singh Darega Ya Karega’?

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:09 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Hyderabad: Rappers D’Evil, Kaam Bhaari, Devil The Rhymer, D-Cypher and Spitfire jam to decide whether Ranveer Singh makes it out of the Serbian jungle

‘Filmon ka Sher shehar chhod ke jungle jaa chuka hai’… And we can’t contain our excitement! Netflix India’s first-ever adventure interactive special ‘Ranveer Vs Wild with Bear Grylls’ takes the superstar Ranveer Singh right out of his comfort zone, and airdrops him into the jungle.

Leaving behind the pleasures and luxuries of city life, this ‘Shehar ka sher’ is all set to meet the ‘Jungle ka sher’ – and everyone has begun betting on whether he’ll make it out victorious. Everyone including raging rap stars D’Evil, Kaam Bhaari, Devil The Rhymer and Spitfire.

Netflix’s newly-dropped video sees India’s up-and-coming underground rappers, joining forces and tussling it out as they try to determine ‘Kya Ranveer Darega Ya Karega’. D’Evil, Kaam Bhaari, Devil The Rhymer, D-Cypher and Spitfire are split into teams of two – ‘Team Darega’ and ‘Team Karega’ – and indulge in a war of words, the lyrical legends battle it out about the roaring Ranveer Singh, and whether the star will make it out of the Serbian Jungle with the flower for his lady love.

In this beat produced by IncInk Records, the bars are flowing, the energy is high – until Ranveer Singh enters the rap game and takes it to a whole new level! Join in on the wildest jam session ‘Kya Ranveer Darega Ya Karega’ and tell us are you ‘Team Darega’ or ‘Team Karega’?

Watch ‘Ranveer Vs Wild with Bear Grylls’ streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Check out trailer here: