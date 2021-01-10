Ex-TDP MLA quits party, cites Naidu’s Christian remarks

He sent his resignation letter to party State president K Atchan Naidu on Saturday

By | Published: 8:40 pm

Visakhapatnam: Former MLA of Telugu Desam Party Philip C Tocher quit the party protesting the remarks made by its president N Chandrababu Naidu against the Christian religion.

He sent his resignation letter to party State president K Atchan Naidu on Saturday.

Later, speaking to media persons, Tocher, who served as nominated MLA to the Assembly from the Anglo-Indian community from 2014 to 2019, said he was upset at the attitude of Chandrababu, who while he was in power, wore the cross around his neck and read the Bible saying that he was blessed. Now, though Christianity had no connection whatsoever with the incidents in Ramatheertham and other temples, Chandrababu was humiliating Christians for political gains.

Tocher, who was an active leader of the TDP since its inception in 1983 for 37 long years, said that members of the Christian community were asking him how he could continue in Chandrababu’s party after the latter’s change in attitude and therefore, chose to quit the party immediately.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .