‘Example of toxic parenting’: Chinmayi Sripada on woman’s ‘chilli’ng punishment to son

Published Date - 03:03 PM, Tue - 5 April 22

Hyderabad: A day after a video of an upset and helpless woman tying up her 15-year-old son to a concrete pole and rubbing chilli powder in his eyes as a punishment for his reported addiction to ganja went viral on social media, singer Chinmayi Sripada tweeted saying an example of “toxic parenting” is being lauded.

Sharing the video, she wrote: “Example of toxic parenting being lauded & called unique. She probably damaged the teenager’s eyes for good. Deaddiction needs to be done by professionals. Some people should have NEVER become parents. Not to mention the other woman who comes to help the abuse. Send them to jail (sic).”

The incident happened near Kodad town in the Suryapet district. The video showed the boy tied to a concrete pole outside the house in a street while his mother kept rubbing the chilli powder and the boy screaming to stop.

The woman reportedly made all efforts to ensure that her son gives up the habit. On Monday too, she tried to counsel her son. However, the teenager didn’t mend his ways. Irate over this, the mother tied him to an electric pole and smeared chilli powder on his face. She did not untie him until he promised to quit.

This is a society that says “parents premathone kodthaaru kadha” parents hit/abuse/throw chilli powder, belt their kids, chappal their kids with love. No wonder kids grow up with such violence. And when such children want to cut off from their abusive parents – nothing wrong. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) April 5, 2022

