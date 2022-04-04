Watch: 15-year-old ganja addict’s mother ties him to pole, rubs mirchi powder in eyes

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:46 PM, Mon - 4 April 22

Hyderabad: In a bizarre incident, a mother tied up her 15-year-old son to a pole and rubbed mirchi powder in his eyes because he reportedly was addicted to smoking ganja. The incident took place at Kodad in the Suryapet district.

The boy was reportedly addicted to smoking ganja and used to pester his mother for money. The mother did not untie him until he promised to quit.

The video is now doing rounds on social media and netizens are appreciating the mother for handling the issue in a unique way before it’s too late. However, some are saying that it was way too harsh.

