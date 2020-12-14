Exhibition Society to take a call on Numaish

By | Published: 9:11 pm

Hyderabad: With just a fortnight left for the launch of 2021 edition of Numaish in the city, the Exhibition Society is set to conduct a management committee meeting shortly to take a final call on holding the annual event. In the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, many aspects are being discussed for conducting the All India Industrial Exhibition, popularly known as Numaish.

“During the meeting, different aspects will be discussed and a plan of action will be chalked out. Based on that, a final decision will be taken,” said a member of the Exhibition Society. Every year, Numaish commences on January 1 and remains open for general public till February 15. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Exhibition Society is contemplating different options, including postponing the launch in the interest of visitors.

However, the Exhibition Society has already started issuing applications to stallholders. In case the permission to hold Numaish is not received, the application fee will be refunded. The response from stallholders in submitting applications had been encouraging so far with over 50 per cent applications being filed, the member said. About 60,000 visitors visit the exhibition on weekdays and the numbers swell to nearly a lakh on weekends and holidays.

