Explained: What is Myers-Briggs Type Indicator

First developed in the mid-1940s, MBTI is a popular personality assessment test which is performed via a self-reported questionnaire that splits personality types into 16 categories, abbreviated into four-letter codes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:08 PM, Sat - 3 June 23

Hyderabad: Are you an enthusiastic ENFP? Or, a curious INTP? Maybe you’re a warm ENFJ. Confused what these cryptic abbreviations mean? Well, these are part of the 16 personality types, each possessing unique qualities, learning abilities and intelligence that are based on the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) test.

First developed in the mid-1940s, by Katharine Cook Briggs and her daughter, Isabel Briggs Myers, MBTI is a popular personality assessment test which is performed via a self-reported questionnaire that splits personality types into 16 categories, abbreviated into four-letter codes.

The MBTI test approach is based on Carl Jung’s theory of psychological types. There are eight MBTI indicators — extroverted, introverted, sensing, intuition, thinking, feeling, judging, and perceiving. The 16 personality types are — ISTJ, ISFJ, INFJ, INTJ, ISTP, ISFP, INFP, INTP, ESTP, ESFP, ENFP, ENTP, ESTJ, ESFJ, ENFJ, and ENTJ.

The theory categorises you into four types based on where you are most comfortable. Knowing your personality type can help you better understand yourself while also aiding in communication, leadership skills improvement in the working environment through conflict resolution taking into account all parties’ perspectives, etc.

However, the MBTI has faced criticism across various corners regarding its lack of scientific validity and empirical research. The test has also drawn criticism for failing to consider personality dynamics and the possibilities of personal development and change.

Besides MBTI, there are other personality tests like Enneagram and Big Five for self-assessing yourself. However, MBTI is the most widely used assessment worldwide.

Isn’t it fun to take the Myers-Briggs, compare your results to your friends, and post it on your Instagram? Go and check out the free test available online. However, it is important to take the results you get with a grain of salt as there is no evidence that they describe you perfectly.