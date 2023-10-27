Explained: Why is Joe Biden connecting Israel-Hamas conflict to India-Middle East- Europe Corridor?

President Biden has lauded the potential of IMEEC, emphasizing that the project could yield investment opportunities across two continents and contribute to a more peaceful and integrated Middle East.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:55 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

The corridor will be used to transport goods from Indian ports to Fujairah in the UAE by ship and from there to Israel's Haifa by train. The containers will be transported from Haifa to European countries. (Representational Image)

What is the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC)?

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) is an ambitious initiative aimed at boosting economic cooperation among various countries. Key figures like U.S. President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have endorsed this project. IMEEC aims to facilitate better connectivity and infrastructure collaboration among India, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, the European Union, France, Italy, Germany, and the United States.

The corridor will be used to transport goods from Indian ports to Fujairah in the UAE by ship and from there to Israel’s Haifa by train. The containers will be transported from Haifa to European countries.

During the G20 Summit held in Delhi in September 2023, these countries formalized their commitment by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The corridor is divided into two significant segments: one connecting India to West Asia and the Middle East, and another linking West Asia and the Middle East to Europe. A crucial aspect of this venture is the planned rail network, which is expected to optimize the shipping of goods and services across continents.

President Biden has lauded the potential of IMEEC, emphasizing that the project could yield investment opportunities across two continents and contribute to a more peaceful and integrated Middle East.

The Israel-Hamas Conflict: An Overview

The ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas has entered its 20th day. The hostilities are concentrated in the densely populated Gaza Strip, where the death toll has risen to a staggering 6,500. Israeli military forces have escalated their operations, deploying tanks and infantry in a ground invasion aimed at targeting sites under Hamas control. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that his country is determined to persist in the conflict.

Biden’s Remarks: Connecting IMEEC to Israel-Hamas Tensions

President Biden has recently suggested that the timing of Hamas’ attack on Israel may not be coincidental to the progress of IMEEC. According to Biden, the attacks could be an attempt to disrupt the promising path toward regional peace and integration that IMEEC represents. While Biden has clarified that he has no concrete proof to substantiate this theory, he believes that the regional integration fostered by IMEEC may be a factor influencing the current hostilities.

Moreover, a report from the Global Trade and Research Institute (GTRI) indicates that the Israel-Hamas conflict could potentially hamper efforts toward establishing a peace agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia—an essential aspect of making IMEEC a success.

While the situation continues to evolve, the suggested linkage between IMEEC and the Israel-Hamas conflict by President Biden adds a complex layer to the international dynamics at play.