BJP playing with sentiments of people: Vinod Kumar

If the BJP MP was committed, why had he not sanctioned a temple, Navodaya school and a skill development center for Karimnagar? He questioned.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 April 2024, 08:28 PM

Karimnagar: BRS candidate B Vinod Kumar found fault with the BJP for playing with the sentiments of the public by doing religious politics.

Unable to explain about the development done during the last ten years, the BJP was seeking votes in the name of god. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done nothing during the last ten years. So, the BJP was trying to cheat the people through its juggler’s words.

During the 2014 election campaign, Modi promised to deposit Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of the public by bringing back black money from Swiss banks.

He also promised to fill 2 crore government jobs every year and enhanced the income of the public. Instead of increasing income, the BJP government imposed a huge burden on common people by increasing the prices of petrol, diesel and essential commodities, he said. Vinod Kumar participated in a morning walk programme at Ambedkar stadium here on Friday.

Later, he organised a meeting with BRS workers from Kothapalli Karimnagar rural mandal at MLAs residence. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the sitting MP and BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who always play religious politics and seek votes in the name of god, has not sanctioned a single rupee for the development of Vemulawada and Kondagattu temples.

The IIIT, which had to be sanctioned to Karimnagar, has shifted to other states by the central government due to negligence of Sanjay Kumar.

However, during his tenure as MP from 2014 to 2019, he got sanctioned Rs 1,000 crore to Karimangar under smart city programme, Kothapalli-Manoharabad railway line.

Rs 25 crore was also sanctioned for the construction of TTD temple on 10 acres of land in the town. The BRS government also sanctioned Rs 25 crore. On the other hand, the congress party, which came to power by promising to implement six guarantees within 100 days, failed to implement them even after 150 days.