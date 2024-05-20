Explore the art of Cyanotypes

Upon exposure to ultraviolet light, these chemicals undergo a reaction that unveils captivating blue prints. The hands-on session sees participants clipping sheets of paper onto dark boards.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 20 May 2024, 10:25 PM

Hyderabad: As the sun casts its rays over Oorna Farm in the city, an eager group gathers, ready to explore the art of cyanotype printing.

This ancient photographic technique, often known as “sun printing”, produces analogue prints bathed in cyan-blue hues, giving it an almost vintage aesthetic.

Under the guidance of visual artist and agriculturist Sasikanth Vishnumudi, the workshop served as an opportunity to explore intersection of art, nature, and community. Cyanotype was invented in 1842 by English experimental photographer John Herschel and the process was created to make copies or blueprints of architectural drawings and engineering sketches which were done on a tracing paper.

“The process involves coating a surface, typically paper or fabric, with a light-sensitive solution containing ferric ammonium citrate and potassium ferricyanide,” explained Sasikanth, who is a gold medallist from the University of Hyderabad.

Under Sasikanth’s guidance, they mix the lightsensitive chemicals and apply them to the paper. The sheets are then exposed to sunlight for around half hour, and as the sun works its magic, the yellow hue of the chemicals gradually transforms into deep blue, giving captivating prints.

“Participants primarily utilised leaves and flowers sourced from the farm, emphasising natural elements. Additionally, the workshop fostered a sense of community among individuals sharing similar interests,” said Shipa Teja, co-founder of Oorna Farm.

Cyanotype printing is not only an affordable art form but also offers lasting durability. With a budget of around Rs 2,000, participants can create prints that remain vibrant for 50 to 60 years.

Oorna Farm plans to hold the workshop monthly, with the aspiration that the art form will flourish across the city, with numerous venues offering similar experiences.