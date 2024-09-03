Hyderabad: Explore Vedic science for modern materials, experts

Some of the topics that featured in conference include Role of Technology in serving Dharmik needs of the society; Ancient Indian Vahanashastra; Ancient Wisdom and Modern Applications; Decoding Advanced Space Technology in Ancient Manuscripts etc.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 September 2024, 04:51 PM

Hyderabad: For any nation to achieve prosperity and self-reliance, it must first attain self-sufficiency in materials and cutting-edge manufacturing technologies. We all are aware that there are many well proven technologies in the Vedic sciences, in the area of materials, techniques like cryptology, cryptography themed aspects are very much there and useful to us, former Scientific Advisor to Defence Minister and former Chairman, DRD), Dr G. Satheesh Reddy.

Taking part in an international conference held recently in Hyderabad on ‘Bridging Heritage: Vedic Knowledge and Modern Technologies’, organised by Icon Bharath, Dr. Satheesh urged Indian researchers to leverage Vedic sciences to identify new materials and produce them.

Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, VC, BITS, Group of Institution, noted Vedic scholar, A.B.S. Sastry, Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, M Srinivas Rao, CEO, T-HUB, P.G. Rao, Organising Chairman, ICON Bharath and other top researchers and Vedic scholars were present.