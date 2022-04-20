Extracting drinkable water from air through innovative technology

Published Date - 11:45 PM, Wed - 20 April 22

The bottling plant with the use of generators can produce about 2,000 litres of water per day and a single air water generator consumes 10 kW per day.

Hyderabad: Generating electricity from the sun and making coal from wood is what we have commonly heard of. But, ever thought of extracting water from the air? It might seem like magic, but then the technology is very real.

Returning to India after being in the French Riviera for more than a decade, Sachin Vaddavalli found the RO water in India with low mineral content.

“I saw bottled water here in India is RO purified and its growing demand leads to a big impending problem. It is depleting groundwater since RO wastes or rejects up to 70 per cent of water pumped from the ground. I also noticed double-trouble, groundwater depletion, and mineral deficiency,” says Sachin, founder and managing director of USATA Enterprises Pvt Ltd.

He then explored options for meeting drinking water needs. Desalination – which is very expensive for commercialisation and also the byproduct ‘Bryne’ is bad for marine life. That left only one sustainable and viable solution – water from the air.

The atmosphere contains vast amounts of water. There is almost six times more water in the air than in all the rivers on our planet combined. And all this water is recycled multiple times throughout the year.

Convinced by its possibilities, Sachin ventured into setting up the first plant in the world in Hyderabad to make packaged atmospheric mineral water.

The company recently launched Aria LifeWater which it describes as world”s first packaged atmospheric mineral water in a bottle. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) have approved the plant and the water.

Explaining how it works, Sachin says, “innovative technology is used to harvest water vapour present in the air and condense it into the water and pre-filters remove dust particles, pollutants, and heavy particles.” The water thus collected is passed through a sophisticated water filtration system which further eliminates microbiological and chemical contamination.

The water is then re-mineralised with CSIR-IICT patent technology, bottled, and packaged in Aria LifeWater”s low energy consuming bottling plants. The water generator provides air conditioning to the plant while making water, thus eliminating the use of industrial air conditioning. The machines here can produce about 2,000 litres of water per day and a single air water generator consumes 10 kW per day.

Currently, Aria LifeWater bottles are available in a slew of restaurants in the city and Sachin adds, “We will soon be available in Polimeraas, Pangea, Q Mart, and other stores. While 750ml has two variations, available at Rs 90 and Rs 120, 500 ml is available at Rs 60.”

