Fake educational certificates racket busted in Hyderabad, four held

Duplicate certificates, mobile phones and cash Rs. 22,000 was seized from them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:27 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (south) team on Thursday caught four persons who were providing fake educational certificates to students intending to pursue higher education abroad. Duplicate certificates, mobile phones and cash Rs. 22,000 was seized from them.

The arrested persons were identified as Mohd Ehteshamuddin Hussain (47), Mohd Abdul Khader (42), Mohd Altaf Ahmed (43), and Mohd Imran (41). Two others involved in the case went absconding.

DCP (central) M Rajesh Chandra said Ehteshamuddin who runs Study Affairs International Consultancy at Nampally along with others formed a gang and were providing fake certificates of various universities to the students. On information, the police raided the Ehtesham’s office and later caught the remaining gang members.

Two cases were booked against them at Nampally and Santoshnagar police station limits.