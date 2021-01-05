Fake vehicle insurance racket busted; 11 held in Hyderabad

The police seized 1,125 fake policies, Rs 60,000, three pollution testing vehicles, fake stamps, computers, printers, and documents from their possession

By | Published: 8:18 pm 8:19 pm

Hyderabad: The Shamshabad Police Special Operations Team on Tuesday arrested 11 people for allegedly forging insurance policies in the name of various insurance companies and selling them to people.

The arrested were identified as G Ramesh, a pollution testing vehicle owner, T Sai Ram, an insurance agent, Govardhan, Ramesh, Raju, Praveen, Sudheer Kumar, M Shankar, G Krishna, Ravi, all pollution testing vehicle owners and Jeethender, a car driver. The police seized 1,125 fake policies, Rs 60,000, three pollution testing vehicles, fake stamps, computers, printers, and documents from their possession.

According to the police, the gang operated pollution testing vehicles on highways and near Regional Transport Authority offices. When a vehicle came for pollution testing, they would enquire with the owner on insurance policies and if they did not have one, they would convince vehicle owners to buy an insurance policy on the spot.

“They have also tied up with RTA agents promising them a commission and through them, got vehicle owners to buy insurance,” Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said, adding that the policies were sold anywhere between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000.

Ramesh prepared fake vehicle insurance policies in his pollution checking vehicle using the software while Sai Ram, who earlier worked as a sales executive for insurance companies, had installed a software programme in his mobile to prepare fake policies before selling them.

“All the suspects prepared fake insurance policies with the help of software installed in computers or mobile phones and sold them to those who approached their pollution testing vehicles across the city,” Sajjanar said. The arrested were handed over to the Shamshabad Police for further action.

Beware!

• Check authorisation of agent or agency before taking insurance policies

• Insurance policy bond will be obtained only after 12 hours

• Instant policies can be fake, check with insurance company

• Insurance policies are usually delivered by post

• Pollution control vehicles are not authorised to give insurance policies

• People buying fake policies are liable to be booked for cheating

• Due to fake policies, injured or deceased will not get the claim

• Call Dial-100 or Cyberabad WhatsApp (9490617444) to report fake agents

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .