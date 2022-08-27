| Faking To Be Strong Is Far Worse Than Admitting To Be Weak Virat Kohli

Faking to be strong is far worse than admitting to be weak: Virat Kohli

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:08 PM, Sat - 27 August 22

In a recent interview with broadcaster Star Sports, the 33-year-old cricket player opened up about his recent struggles, the reason he needed a break, and how he was trying to faking his intensity.

Hyderabad: Former India captain Virat Kohli admitted that he was feeling “mentally down”, which eventually resulted in him taking a break from cricket following the 2022 tour of England in July.

In the video, Kohli admitted that he did not touch the bat for one month, for the first time in ten years.

“I came to the realisation that I was kind of trying to fake my intensity a bit recently— you know you can do that, you are competitive and you are saying I have the intensity but your body is telling you to stop and it is telling you to take a break and step back. I am looked at as a guy who is very mentally strong and I am. Everyone has a limit and you need to recognise that limit otherwise things can get unhealthy for you,” he said.

It's @imVkohli like you've never seen him before as he opens up to his fans in a special episode of Virat: Heart To Heart. Catch it today at 5 PM on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar.#KingKohli #TeamIndia | #AsiaCup2022 | #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/3GaIJ24SKe — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 27, 2022

He further added that this period has been a great learning experience for him. “I am not shy to accept that I was feeling mentally down, it is a normal thing to feel but we don’t speak because we are hesitant, we don’t want to be looked at as mentally weak or weak people. Trust me, faking to be strong is far worse than admitting to be weak,” Kohli said.

Further in the interview, he said that he loves playing Cricket and has so much to contribute to the game. “I want to make my team win at any cost and if that means, I am gasping for breath when I walk off the field, so be it,” he said. “That’s the kind of preparation I go through, to be able to play like that. That was not happening naturally, and I had to push myself. But I just did not know it,” he added.

Up close and personal with @imVkohli! Coming back from a break, Virat Kohli speaks about the introspection, the realisation and his way forward! 👍 Full interview coming up on https://t.co/Z3MPyeKtDz 🎥 Watch this space for more ⌛️ #TeamIndia | #AsiaCup2022 | #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/fzZS2XH1r1 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 27, 2022

Kohli will next be seen in action in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, and he will first face Pakistan in the Group A clash in Dubai on Sunday.