Fans go crazy as Malavika Mohanan makes an Insta‘garam’ post

Donning a sizzling red outfit, the Malayalam actress, was seen flaunting her superfit body.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:02 PM, Sat - 23 December 23

Source: Instagram

Hyderabad: Actress Malavika Mohanan, who is known for her hot looks and insta-worthy pictures, set Instagram on fire yet again by posting new pictures of herself from a recent photo shoot. Donning a sizzling red outfit, the Malayalam actress, was seen flaunting her superfit body.

The ‘Master’ actress posted the pictures without any captions which indeed makes it a ‘no caption needed’ image as the photo itself is grabbing many eyeballs. She is currently trending across social media, and her fans went crazy commenting on her picture as always.

Actress Shobita Dhulipala commented ‘insanity,’ while a few said ‘red hot chilli.’ On the work front, Malavika is currently shooting for a historical-action drama, Thangalann, starring alongside Chiyaan Vikram. The film is directed by Pa Rajith under the banner Studio Green.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malavika Mohanan (@malavikamohanan_)