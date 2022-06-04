Malavika Mohanan recommends holiday therapy to rejuvenate mind and soul

Published Date - 04:18 PM, Sat - 4 June 22

Hyderabad: When Malavika Mohanan is not stunning audiences with her spectacular performances, she can be found turning heads with her breath-taking holidays. As an avid explorer, she simply loves to travel and will take any chance to explore the world around her, especially the countryside.

Recently, she took a trip to Alibaug for a few days. Breaks, she believes, no matter how big or small, are a good reboot for the system, which is why she chose to stay at a gorgeous Airbnb villa in Alibaug.

Alibaug, an enchanting little town close to Mumbai, is the perfect destination for a quick getaway. Speaking of her mini vacation, the award-winning actor said, “Every chance I get, I try and make the most of it and travel as much as I can. Especially after a busy week, I need to step out of my usual routine, take time off and reconnect with nature to refill on energy. It doesn’t have to be a long holiday; short breaks are the best way to reset and rejuvenate the mind. Alibaug itself is so peaceful that I like to come here quite often. I also adored the Airbnb villa I lived in. Honestly, sometimes I would forget that I am still in Alibaug or so close to Mumbai. It was simply fantastic, so natural, it was like I was living in the middle of a forest, which is just the way I like it. I personally love being by the water and in it too! So, what more would one need when there is a pool within the villa and a beach just half-an-hour away! For a holiday, that’s all I need.”

Malvika’s Airbnb stay has been built over a few years. Formerly, a deforested hill, it now has over 300 trees, giving it a very rustic and natural feel. It has been designed keeping in mind the original surroundings and beauty of nature. The stay is also pet-friendly, and so if you are looking to travel with your furry friend, this may be the perfect place for you! From here, one can also visit the Revdanda 16th Century Jesuit Monastery and the remains of Shivaji’s temples.

Ferries are easily available from Mumbai and are the fastest way to get here, while a drive from Mumbai would take up to four hours.

