Fans hail ‘Boom Boom’ Bumrah following India’s win over Pak

The bowler's miserly three-wicket haul applied pressure on Pakistan batters and powered India to a narrow win

By ANI Published Date - 10 June 2024, 09:17 AM

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the dismissal of Pakistans captain Babar Azam during the ICC Mens T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York. — Photo:AP

New Delhi: Following India’s narrow six-run win over Pakistan in their ICC T20 World Cup match, fans expressed their delight and ecstasy with Men in Blue’s performance against their arch-rivals.

Jasprit Bumrah‘s miserly three-wicket haul which applied pressure on Pakistan batters and a counter-attacking, match-saving knock by Rishabh Pant powered India to a narrow win at a packed Nassau County Stadium which keeps India’s World Cup dreams alive with two more group stage games to go.

After the game was over and the tricolour shined bright at the Nassau County Stadium in New York, fans at the venue wasted no time breaking into energetic dance moves to the sounds of their drums.

Sudhir Kumar Choudhary, a superfan of legendary Sachin Tendulkar and Team India, was extremely happy with the performance of Men in Blue bowlers in this historic encounter.

#WATCH | Indian cricket team fans celebrate outside Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York as India beat Pakistan by 6 runs in a group A match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024. pic.twitter.com/5cfdFNN0ly — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

“It is an unbelievable win. When India scored 119 runs, I thought Pakistan would easily win this game. But, this turned out to be a historical match. Bumrah and all other bowlers bowled well,” he said. Another fan said that Bumrah’s spell was game-changing and marked India’s comeback in the game.

“India’s comeback, especially the bowling of Bumrah was special. It changes the course of the game. We are really happy. It is a great victory,” said the fan.

Fans found the game worth every second and had been at the stadium since the morning and they did not miss a ball “We have been here since morning, and this match was worth every second. It was India’s game,” said a fan. However, the game left a particular Pakistan fan heartbroken, who had sold his tractor to get a ticket worth $3,000 .

“I have sold my tractor to get a ticket worth $ 3000. When we saw the score of India, we didn’t think that we were going to lose this game. The game was in our hands but after Babar Azam got out, people were disheartened…I congratulate you all,” said the fan. Even back home in Kolkata, a Team India fan expressed hope that they will bring the cup back home and end India’s wait for an ICC trophy.

Haris Rauf (3/21) and Naseem Shah (3/21) were the top bowlers for Pakistan. Mohammed Amir got two scalps while Shaheen Shah Afridi got one. In the run-chase, Pakistan took a more measured approach and Mohammed Rizwan (31 in 44 balls, with a four and six) held one end steady. However, Bumrah (3/14) and Hardik Pandya (2/24) got crucial wickets of skipper Babar Azam (13), Fakhar Zaman (13), Shadab Khan (4), Iftikhar Ahmed (5) as well, which kept the pressure intact on Pakistan. With 18 runs needed in the final over, Naseem Shah (10*) tried to win it for Pakistan, however, Arshdeep Singh (1/31) made sure Pakistan fell short by six runs.

After winning this thriller, India is at the top of Group A with two wins in two games and four points. Pakistan is in fourth place, having lost both their games to the USA and India. Their knockout stage chances look slim. Bumrah secured the ‘Player of the Match’ for his match-winning spell.