Fans support Jr NTR after internet criticises his accent

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:00 PM, Thu - 12 January 23

Hyderabad: The team of ‘RRR’ is on cloud nine as the film had made history with ‘Naatu Naatu’ winning the Golden Globe award for the Best Original Song on Tuesday. Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the song became the first Asian track to win the coveted honour.

Meanwhile, what caught everyone’s attention was Jr NTR’s accent. A video of NTR speaking about the film and the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ went viral on the internet on Tuesday. “We thought, taking Rajamouli’s track record into consideration, we definitely thought we had a winner. But this was something more than a winner in Japan and today, America… come on, you don’t expect this to happen.”

The actor also spoke about wanting to do a Marvel movie and how his fans have been going ‘berserk’ about it. He then gifted the interviewer as it was his birthday.

The video grabbed eyeballs on the internet. While a section of people found the accent fake and said that he’s trying too hard, many others defended the actor and appreciated his linguistic skills. “It’s seems that he has spent some time in the US. To me he is not showing off his US accent. the way of speaking and choice of words shows that it’s not fake (sic),” wrote a user.

It's possible to like Jr NTR as an actor and also be amused at his accent at the Golden Globes. But, it's amazing to see someone who can speak so many languages and dialects (and accents) fluently. — నాగ్ వాసిరెడ్డి (@nag_vasireddy) January 11, 2023

Definitely US accent. It's seems that he has spent some time in US. To me he is not showing off his US accent. the way of speaking and choice of words shows that it's not fake. — #MenToo (RedPill/RedPill/RedPills) (@EKSBGP) January 11, 2023

I think NTR’s accent is firstly not as bad as people are making it out to be, secondly it’s a calculated PR strategy. Take it easy..let him try to spread his wings & fly. It’s good for Indian cinema if he breaks through the Hollywood global market. We all stand to gain from it. — “SuperGullu” (@gulshandevaiah) January 11, 2023

Jr NTR has previously been lauded for being able to speak many languages during his ‘RRR’ promotions. He was applauded for speaking fluent Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and even a bit of Japanese.

‘Naatu Naatu’ is composed by music director MM Keeravaani, and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, with lyrics by Chandrabose. Rajamouli’s historical epic ‘RRR’ has been submitted in 14 categories for the Oscars 2023. The final nomination list will be out on January 24.