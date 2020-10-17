Farah Khan shares an interesting ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ anecdote

The song was picturised on Saif Ali Khan and Sonali Kulkarni and Farah opted for a retro mood for the video.

Mumbai: Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan has an interesting anecdote on how the famous hook step of the hit song, Woh ladki hai kahan, in the 2001 blockbuster, Dil Chahta Hai, was finalised.

The song was picturised on Saif Ali Khan and Sonali Kulkarni and Farah opted for a retro mood for the video.

“I remember I had told Geeta (Kapur) that I will play the song and you do some steps. She started doing some birdy step and that is how we made that our hook step,” said Farah.

Geeta quipped: “I did that step out of frustration because I couldn’t think of anything.”

Farah had recently joined Geeta and choreographer Terence Lewis, and dancer-actress Malaika Arora for the Romance Special episode of “India’s Best Dancer “.

On the show, Farah said: “I know I have three children, but Geeta will be my first child.”

The two have known each other for a long time. In the past, Geeta worked as Farah’s assistant.