Farhan Akhtar, others extend Indian Air Force Day greetings

Actor Vivek Oberoi also took to the platform and shared a video displaying the valour of the Indian Air Force.

By | Published: 6:15 pm 5:58 pm

New Delhi: Several Bollywood celebrities like actor-director Farhan Akhtar on Thursday extended greetings to countrymen on the Indian Air Force Day.

Akhtar took to Twitter and said, “A heartfelt salute to our winged defenders in the skies on this #IndianAirforceDay .. Jai Hind. @IAF_MCC.”

A heartfelt salute to our winged defenders in the skies on this #IndianAirforceDay .. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳@IAF_MCC — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) October 8, 2020

“They truly touch the sky with glory every time they fly! So proud of #IAF #JaiHind #HappyIndianAirfoceDay,” tweeted Oberoi.

They truly touch the sky with glory every time they fly!So proud of #IAF #JaiHind #HappyIndianAirfoceDay pic.twitter.com/N1c8LIO7D2 — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) October 8, 2020



Actor Siddharth Malhotra also took to the microblogging site and extended Air Force Day wishes to the country.

“Salute to the brave men always touching the sky with glory, Happy 88th anniversary #IndianAirForce. Thank you for your sacrifices and service to the nation. Jai Hind #[email protected]_MCC,” tweeted Malhotra.

Salute to the brave men always touching the sky with glory, Happy 88th anniversary #IndianAirForce. Thank you for your sacrifices and service to the nation. Jai Hind 🇮🇳#AFDay2020@IAF_MCC — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) October 8, 2020



The IAF was established on October 8, 1932, in undivided India which was under colonial rule. It was given the prefix “Royal” by King George VI for its contribution during the Second World War.

The prefix was later dropped in 1950 when India became a republic.