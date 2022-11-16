Farhan Akhtar to perform songs from his English album ‘Echoes’

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:33 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

Hyderabad: Farhan Akhtar has always given some phenomenal musical hits to the nation with his brilliant music knowledge. The audience has seen the magic of his writing and singing spectacle in films like ‘Rock On!!’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, ‘Rock On 2’, and many more. While the audience looks forward to watching him bring some trendy and electrifying music, he is all set to come with a live music concert, ‘Musical Weekender’. The audience will get to experience some amazing music from his English album ‘Echoes’.

Taking to his social media, the actor shared a poster of his upcoming ‘Musical Weekender, Farhan Akhtar Live’. Along with the poster, he wrote the details of the concert – “Kicking off something new on the 2nd of December. Will be the first ever performance of my original English songs from the album ‘Echoes’ plus some unreleased works. Also, couldn’t be happier that it’s happening in my hometown, Mumbai. .. look forward to sharing an evening of music with you. It’s happening at the Courtyard, Phoenix Palladium 7pm onwards. See you there. Ticket link in bio(sic).”

Farhan is constantly making waves with his live concerts across the world. This time he will be bringing some amazing English songs from his album ‘Echoes’ at his upcoming live concert making it an exciting musical night to watch out for.

Apart from this, Farhan Akhtar will also be seen in the Disney Plus series ‘Ms. Marvel’. The actor will be directing ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ starring Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt.