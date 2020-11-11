Farhan shares video of performance by late ballerina suffering from Alzheimer’s

The ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ star posted a clip on Instagram of the late ballerina dancer, and said the clip “is the most beautiful thing you will see today.”

By | Published: 4:59 pm

Mumbai: Actor Farhan Akhtar on Wednesday shared a heart-touching clip featuring a former prima ballerina dancer Marta C Gonzalez, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease. In the clip, the ballerina after hearing music from ‘Swan Lake’ performs the dance steps while sitting on a wheelchair.



In the video, the elderly lady who suffers from Alzheimer’s is shown seated on a wheelchair wearing a headset, and as a person sitting next to her makes her listen to ‘Swan Lake’, which reminds her of her older days. She at first couldn’t remember her steps, but as the beats tickle her ear, she reckons the music and moves her hands, seated in the wheelchair.

As the music plays, the elderly woman is seen performing the ballerina steps with her hands, just like she used to in her youth.

The post also comprised the original video, that featured the same beautiful ballerina dancer sporting an all-white ensemble and performing the act. The video is a strong testament to the power that music holds and an example of how music can make one remember past times.

The ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ actor, in the caption, shared that the clip was forwarded to him, and thanked its creator too. He noted, “This is the most beautiful thing you will see today. This video was forwarded to me and I thank the person who created it and shared it with the rest of the world.”

“This is the incredible moment a former prima ballerina suffering with Alzheimer’s is transformed when she hears the music from Swan Lake. Marta C Gonzalez, who died in 2019, is shown sitting in her wheelchair at a care home in Valencia,” added Farhan.

Celebrity followers including filmmaker Homi Adajania and more than 35,000 fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform, with many leaving heart emojis.