Farmer leaders detained in Punjab ahead of protest

A day ahead of their protest against non-payment of relief to the flood-affected people, farmer leaders of 16 unions led by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee were detained.

By IANS Published Date - 02:16 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

A day ahead of their protest against non-payment of relief to the flood-affected people, farmer leaders of 16 unions led by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee were detained.

Chandigarh: A day ahead of their protest against non-payment of relief to the flood-affected people, farmer leaders of 16 unions led by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee were detained on Monday in Punjab.

The leaders have been identified as Sarvan Singh Pandher, state president of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee; Baldeep Singh of the BKU (Krantikari); Kanwardilip Singh of the Kanwardilip Singh; Chamkaur Singh and Borh Singh, both of the of BKU (Behramke).

The farmer unions have given a call of protest in Chandigarh from August 22.

These unions are not aligned with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

On Sunday negotiations between the government and farmers led by Pandher reportedly failed. Later, the farmer leaders met Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit here who assured them that he would ask officers of both Punjab and Haryana to hear their grievances.