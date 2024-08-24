Farmers defy prohibitory orders, head to Armoor for crop loan protest

24 August 2024

Nizamabad: Defying prohibitory orders issued by the police against holding ‘rasta roko’ programme at NH-44, Mamidipally cross road in Armoor demanding the State government to release the crop loan amounts, farmers of Armoor, Balkonda and Nizamabad Rural Constituencies of the district have started moving towards the venue.

Opposition BRS, BJP, Left parties and other organisations have lent their support to the programme. Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri extended his solidarity with the farmers. BRS leaders and a few farmers’ associations are actively working to make the programme successful.

About 3500 police personnel have been deployed to deal with the situation. The Armoor town has been completely taken over by the police, with common man finding it difficult to take up day to day activities.