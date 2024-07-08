Farmers worried as groundwater levels dip in Medak, Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 July 2024, 07:03 PM

Representational Image

Sangareddy: As the groundwater witnessed no prominent increase in June compared to May, the farmers, who were going for cultivation of rain-fed crops are uncertain about cultivating crops like paddy.

Since Medak and Sangareddy districts witnessed moderate rain in June this year, these two districts did not witness any major increase in below-groundwater levels (BGL) during the month. Paddy farmers were reluctant even to take up nurseries. While Sangareddy district had water at 12.46 metres BGL in June 2023, it went down to 12.94 metres BGL in 2024. The district has recorded just a 0.48-meter increase in water level in June compared to May 2024. The water was available at 8.37 metres BGL in November 2023. However, due to the over-exploitation of groundwater resources, it went down by more than four metres by June this year.

Meanwhile, Medak district has also witnessed a depletion in groundwater levels. The average groundwater level dropped to 13.79 metres in the district in June 2024 compared to the previous year’s corresponding month’s 12.53 metres, recording a 1.44-meter BGL fall. Meanwhile, compared to the May 2024 groundwater level, the district recorded a 0.79-metre increase in water level in June 2024. The Sangareddy and Medak district farmers together expected to cultivate paddy on 5.20 lakh acres. While half of the area is dependent on Manjeera River water, the rest of the area is being cultivated under borewells.

Groundwater department officials said the groundwater level did not go down drastically because many minor irrigation tanks still had water as these districts witnessed rain even during summer. The officials said the groundwater level would go down drastically once the farmers start transplanting the paddy. The farmers will face a tough situation if the district continues to witness moderate rain even during the next three months of Southwest monsoon, they added.