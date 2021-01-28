Fashion designer held for rape in Hyderabad

The youngster, identified as Abhishek (21), a resident of Gowlipura, had become friendly with the girl from Trimulgherry on Instagram

By | Published: 8:38 pm

Hyderabad: A fashion designer, who allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl after promising to marry her, was arrested by the Trimulgherry police here on Thursday.

The youngster, identified as Abhishek (21), a resident of Gowlipura, had become friendly with the girl from Trimulgherry on Instagram and they were messaging each other and talking over phone since then. According to the police, their friendship eventually turned into love and Abhishek promised to marry the girl. Recently, she informed him of her parents seeking suitable alliances for her. Last Saturday, Abhishek called the girl and asked her to attend a birthday party of his friend. At the party, she told him about her family pressurizing her to get married.

“Abhishek promised to marry her the next day,” police said, adding that Abhishek with the help of two of his friends took her to the Yadadri temple on Sunday and kept her in a rented room.

“That same night, promising to marry, he raped her in the room. On Monday, he secretly married her on the temple premises. He raped her again in the night,” police said, adding that after that, he dropped her near her house and fled the spot. Based on her complaint, the Trimulgherry police booked a case and arrested Abhishek and his friends. They were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

The victim was sent to hospital for a medical examination.

